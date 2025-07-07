Fiery Mishap: Muharram Procession Accident in Jharkhand

A Muharram procession turned tragic in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district as at least 15 individuals suffered burn injuries during a fire stunt gone wrong, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Turaon-Pouta village when a container pouring diesel ignited unexpectedly, resulting in injuries to the procession participants, reported Mufassil police station's in-charge Kunal Kishore.

Medical response was swift, with victims rushed to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital. Ten were discharged the following morning at their families' request, but four remain under observation, while one critically injured person was transferred to RIMS in Ranchi for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)