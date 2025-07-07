Left Menu

Fiery Mishap: Muharram Procession Accident in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, at least 15 people sustained burn injuries during a Muharram procession when a fire stunt went awry. The incident, involving a container of diesel catching fire, led to participants being injured. Many were treated at a local hospital, with one referred to RIMS in Ranchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Muharram procession turned tragic in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district as at least 15 individuals suffered burn injuries during a fire stunt gone wrong, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Turaon-Pouta village when a container pouring diesel ignited unexpectedly, resulting in injuries to the procession participants, reported Mufassil police station's in-charge Kunal Kishore.

Medical response was swift, with victims rushed to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital. Ten were discharged the following morning at their families' request, but four remain under observation, while one critically injured person was transferred to RIMS in Ranchi for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

