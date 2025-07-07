Honoring a Hero: Remembering Captain Vikram Batra's Legacy

The Indian Army paid a heartfelt tribute to 1999 Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra at DAV College on Monday.

Captain Batra was killed in action during Operation Vijay on July 7, 1999, and was posthumously honored with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.

In a fitting tribute, G L Batra, Captain Batra's father, and his twin brother, Vishal Batra, received a memento and a letter of gratitude from the army.

The ceremony is part of a broader outreach effort to connect with families of martyrs, underscoring the nation's appreciation for their sacrifice.

Brigadier V.S. Chauhan, addressing NCC cadets, encouraged them to take inspiration from Captain Batra's exemplary service.

Mona Narang, Principal of DAV College, expressed pride in the college being Captain Batra's alma mater.

G L Batra emphasized that his son's bravery continues to inspire future generations, with his rallying shout 'Yeh Dil Maange More' still resonant in Indian hearts.

A short film on Captain Batra's life was screened, reminding attendees of his incredible courage.

This year's remembrance marks 26 years since India's victory during Operation Vijay, commemorated every July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

(With inputs from agencies.)