Hyundai India Couture Week 2025: A Fashion Extravaganza

The 18th edition of India Couture Week 2025 is set to dazzle audiences with a lineup of 14 esteemed Indian designers, including the names of Manish Malhotra and Rahul Mishra. Sponsored by Hyundai India in partnership with Reliance Brands, the event underscores the evolution and mastery of Indian haute couture.

Top designers like Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, and Ritu Kumar will also showcase their latest collections, demonstrating their creativity and craftsmanship. The event marks Hyundai's third consecutive year as a partner and aims to blend innovation with high-end fashion.

Hyundai India's COO, Tarun Garg, emphasized the shared values of creativity and culture, introducing the Hyundai CRETA Electric at this year's show. The collaboration highlights Hyundai's commitment to innovative customer engagement beyond automobiles, as noted by FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi.