Revamping Heroes and Setting Records: Entertainment Highlights

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:30 IST
James Gunn, the creative mind behind the whimsical 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, is back in the director's chair with a fresh vision for the iconic Superman character. Gunn is keenly aware of the longstanding portrayal history, tracing back to 1938, and aims to provide audiences with a unique interpretation of the noble hero.

In Zagreb, excitement reached a crescendo as controversial nationalist singer Marko Perkovic Thompson drew tens of thousands to his 'record-breaking' concert. With over 450,000 tickets sold, the event is being described as the largest paid concert globally. Extensive police presence ensured the smooth operation of the massive gathering.

The film industry, meanwhile, has turned its focus towards horror films as traditional blockbuster genres experience fatigue. With vampires, zombies, and the Grim Reaper captivating audiences, studios are betting big on horror flicks to reinvigorate cinema attendance and reignite interest at theaters worldwide.

