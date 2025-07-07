Left Menu

Saluting the Legacy of Captain Vikram Batra: A Hero of Kargil

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra recipient, on his martyrdom day. Batra, known for his courage during the 1999 Kargil War, remains an inspiration for many. The Indian Army commemorates its Operation Vijay victory on July 26 annually.

Captain Vikram Batra
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Captain Vikram Batra on his martyrdom day, acknowledging his gallant contributions during the 1999 Kargil War. Batra, a posthumous recipient of India's highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra, is hailed for his unwavering spirit and determination.

Adityanath, in a heartfelt post in Hindi on social platform X, called Batra an 'epitome of valour and determination.' The Chief Minister highlighted Batra's famous battle cry 'Yeh Dil Maange More' as a source of national pride and inspiration for all Indians.

The Indian Army is preparing to commemorate 26 years of triumph over Pakistani forces, marked by the conclusion of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999. Each year, July 26 is remembered as Kargil Vijay Diwas across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

