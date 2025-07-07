Ajay Devgn Proposes International Film City in Telangana

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took a significant step towards boosting the Indian cinema landscape by proposing an International Film City in Telangana during a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Delhi residence on Monday.

Devgn expressed his intent to build a state-of-the-art film studio equipped with advanced animation, VFX, and Artificial Intelligence technologies meeting global standards. His ambitious plan also includes creating a dedicated Film Institute in the state.

The actor pitched Telangana as a burgeoning hub for cinema infrastructure and pledged to use his influence to promote the state's development in this field. Chief Minister Reddy showcased his administration's dedication to the media and entertainment sectors, earning praise from Devgn, who promised to act as a brand ambassador for the 'Rising Telangana' initiative.