Celebrating Legacy: A Theatrical Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The Delhi BJP is hosting a theatrical presentation on the life of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Kamani Auditorium. This event will depict Mookerjee's life journey from his youth to his political endeavors, emphasizing his ideological contributions. The event is graced by BJP national president J P Nadda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:15 IST
The Delhi BJP is set to host a theatrical presentation celebrating the life and political journey of Bhartiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The event promises an engaging depiction of his life, with BJP national president J P Nadda scheduled to attend the performance at the Kamani Auditorium.

Virendra Sachdeva, president of the Delhi BJP, highlighted Mookerjee's foundational role in the party, stressing the importance of his ideals to current members. The play aims to capture various facets of Mookerjee's life, from his early achievements to significant political milestones, including his resignation from Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet and notable interactions with Sheikh Abdullah.

The play, performed by students from the National School of Drama, serves as a poignant reminder of Mookerjee's vision. The BJP previously marked his birth anniversary with grand celebrations, underscoring his role as a pioneering figure in shaping the party's ideology.

