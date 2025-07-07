Left Menu

Empowering Women in Tech: BRICS CCI Launches WE WISE Initiative

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched the WE WISE initiative in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, focusing on women's leadership in technology. This global effort aims to foster sustainable innovation across BRICS+ nations, promoting gender equity and empowering women with purpose and progress in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry has unveiled an ambitious initiative designed to elevate women's leadership roles in the technology sector, especially focusing on AI. The effort, named WE WISE, aims to promote sustainable global economies by empowering women in science, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Launched during the ongoing BRICS Women Business Alliance Annual Plenary Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the initiative includes a memorandum of understanding with the WBA Brazilian Chapter to support sustainable economic development and gender equity.

President of BRICS CCI WE, Ruby Sinha, emphasized the initiative's goal to unite mentors, experts, and innovators globally. With its broad approach and international partnerships, BRICS CCI WE WISE strives to be a catalyst for progressive change, empowering women leaders across BRICS+ economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

