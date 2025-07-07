Left Menu

Jon M. Chu to Drive 'Hot Wheels' Live-Action Film

Jon M. Chu, known for directing 'Wicked,' will direct the live-action 'Hot Wheels' movie, highlighting the hottest vehicles. Plot details remain under wraps but follow in the trend of toy-based movies explored by Mattel. Chu aims to honor Hot Wheels' legacy while crafting a thrilling cinematic adventure.

Updated: 07-07-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:41 IST
Hot Wheels Toy (Image soruce: x). Image Credit: ANI
  United States

Renowned filmmaker Jon M. Chu, recognized for his work on 'Wicked,' has been selected to direct the live-action adaptation of the 'Hot Wheels' franchise. The upcoming film, inspired by the iconic Mattel toy brand, promises to deliver high-octane action by showcasing some of the world's most dynamic vehicles.

While specific plot details have yet to be disclosed, the project emerges in the wake of 'Barbie's' massive box office success, which inspired Mattel to explore the cinematic potential of various children's toys. Upcoming projects include film adaptations of 'Barney,' 'Polly Pocket,' the card game 'Uno,' and 'Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.' Jon M. Chu expressed his excitement, stating, 'Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed -- it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play.'

Chu further elaborated on the film's direction, emphasizing the opportunity to pay tribute to the legacy of Hot Wheels while innovating the brand for a new audience. Screenwriters Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, known for their collaboration on 'Creed II' and Netflix's 'They Cloned Tyrone,' will script the film. The production will be spearheaded by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere, with the project being closely followed by Variety.

Robbie Brenner, Mattel Studios president and chief content officer, praised the filmmaking team, describing them as uniquely positioned to capture the essence and excitement that define Hot Wheels, stating that the brand remains a pivotal force in car culture.

