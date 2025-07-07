ZEEL's Bold Move: Increasing Promoter Stake to Fuel Growth

Norges Bank Investment Management, responsible for the oversight of the Government Pension Fund Global, is backing Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's plan to increase capital by Rs 2,237.44 crore. This financial maneuver is expected to increase the promoter's shareholding to 18.4%.

The Government Pension Fund Global, owning a 3.86% stake in Zee Entertainment as of March 2025, is one of the firm's largest stakeholders. Supported by this trust, ZEEL plans to issue fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to enhance promoter group holdings.

This strategic investment aims to solidify ZEEL's core business and financial base, setting the stage for future growth in the dynamic media and entertainment sector. An extraordinary general meeting on July 10, 2025, will seek shareholder approval for this significant financial initiative.

