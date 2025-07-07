NDMC's Green Revolution: Transforming New Delhi's Landscape

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has embarked on an ambitious green initiative as part of the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. With the goal of significantly boosting the capital's greenery, NDMC plans to plant 3,000 trees, 35 lakh shrubs, and over 3,900 bamboo plants.

The campaign, launched by NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, aims to revitalize barren stretches and combat air pollution by targeting particulate matter levels along 80 major roads. Innovative approaches like smart irrigation systems and organic gardening are included in the plan to enhance sustainability.

Further bolstering green infrastructure, the initiative includes the construction of nine sewage treatment plants. NDMC claims to be India's greenest urban body, contributing substantially to Delhi's green landscape while occupying a minimal part of the city's area.

(With inputs from agencies.)