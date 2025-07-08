China's Loosened Visa Policies: Boost in Tourism and Economic Growth
China's relaxation of its visa policies is encouraging a resurgence in foreign tourism. Citizens from 74 countries now benefit from visa-free entry, propelling economic growth and broader global engagement. While European visitors notably increase, major African nations remain excluded from the program.
China's move to considerably relax its visa policies is beginning to pay dividends, with foreign tourists steadily returning to the nation. The significant policy shift allows citizens from 74 countries to enter China visa-free for up to 30 days, marking a considerable increase from previous restrictions.
Since the policy change, more than 20 million foreign tourists have taken advantage of visa-free entry in 2024, more than doubling last year's figures. This initiative aims to boost tourism, bolster the economy, and enhance China's soft power, according to the National Immigration Administration.
Despite the increase in international travelers, China's tourism landscape is still predominantly filled with domestic visitors. As summer approaches, travel businesses are preparing for a further influx of international tourists, with European visitors experiencing a notable rise.
