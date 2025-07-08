Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Revitalized: A 46-Year Wait Ends

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has successfully completed the repair and conservation of the Ratna Bhandar, or treasury, at the iconic Puri Jagannath Temple. Officials announced that inventory-related work is pending approval from the state government.

The Ratna Bhandar had been in disrepair, with its inner chamber unopened for 46 years due to concerns about structural integrity. Recent renovation efforts spanned 95 days and involved 80 specialized workers ensuring that outer and inner sections were fully restored.

The Jagannath Temple, cared for by ASI, holds significant cultural value and functions under the state's Law Department. With 128 kg of gold and over 200 kg of silver stored within its treasury, the completed repairs pave the way for a new inventory to follow protocol.

