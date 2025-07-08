Left Menu

Indian Chess Stars Lead the Charge at FIDE Grand Swiss 2024

Indian chess prodigies Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh lead the FIDE Grand Swiss 2024 in Samarkand, with a larger prize pool and qualification spots for the 2026 Candidates tournament at stake. Noteworthy players like Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand won't participate due to new qualification rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:24 IST
Indian chess stars Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh have been seeded as the top contenders in the fourth FIDE Grand Swiss tournament, set to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 3 to 16. The event offers an increased prize fund and qualification spots for the 2026 Candidates tournament.

However, new regulations requiring players to participate in 30-plus classical rated games have led to the exclusion of high-profile names such as Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand. Fabiano Caruana and former world champion Ding Liren also will not be competing.

The tournament remains significant, offering substantial monetary rewards and paving the way to the Candidates. With 172 players, including top-seeded participants like Vidit Gujrathi and R Vaishali, the tournament amplifies the global chess scene and ushers in rising stars from various regions.

