The Resurgence of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi': A Television Legacy Continues

The beloved television show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is set to make a highly anticipated return to Indian screens, with a brand-new season that promises to reignite nostalgia for its dedicated fan base. The show, initially broadcast from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus, has been lauded for transforming the landscape of Indian television.

Airing on July 29, the sequel will feature the return of Smriti Irani as the iconic character Tulsi Virani. The announcement, shared by Star Plus on Instagram, has generated excitement among fans eager to see familiar faces and storylines return.

Filmmaker Karan Johar praised Ekta Kapoor for her role in the show's initial success, noting its multigenerational appeal and cultural impact. The revival, set to stream on JioHotstar, aims to capture the essence of the original while paving the way for new memories among viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)