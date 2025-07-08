Left Menu

From Conflict to Respect: Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko's Evolving Relationship

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious stated she now respects her colleague Shine Tom Chacko, following earlier accusations of his drug use on set. Her comments were made during a press event for their new film 'Soothravakyam'. Chacko, previously arrested for drug-related charges, has since expressed regret and change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:53 IST
From Conflict to Respect: Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko's Evolving Relationship
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema saw a turn of events as actor Vincy Aloshious expressed a renewed respect for her colleague Shine Tom Chacko during a recent press conference.

This comes after Aloshious had accused Chacko of drug use on the set of 'Soothravakyam' back in April, straining their professional relationship.

Nevertheless, both actors have moved past the issue, with Chacko acknowledging his past mistakes, leading Aloshious to praise his transformation and express admiration for his professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025