From Conflict to Respect: Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko's Evolving Relationship
Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious stated she now respects her colleague Shine Tom Chacko, following earlier accusations of his drug use on set. Her comments were made during a press event for their new film 'Soothravakyam'. Chacko, previously arrested for drug-related charges, has since expressed regret and change.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Malayalam cinema saw a turn of events as actor Vincy Aloshious expressed a renewed respect for her colleague Shine Tom Chacko during a recent press conference.
This comes after Aloshious had accused Chacko of drug use on the set of 'Soothravakyam' back in April, straining their professional relationship.
Nevertheless, both actors have moved past the issue, with Chacko acknowledging his past mistakes, leading Aloshious to praise his transformation and express admiration for his professional journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement