From Conflict to Respect: Vincy Aloshious and Shine Tom Chacko's Evolving Relationship

Malayalam cinema saw a turn of events as actor Vincy Aloshious expressed a renewed respect for her colleague Shine Tom Chacko during a recent press conference.

This comes after Aloshious had accused Chacko of drug use on the set of 'Soothravakyam' back in April, straining their professional relationship.

Nevertheless, both actors have moved past the issue, with Chacko acknowledging his past mistakes, leading Aloshious to praise his transformation and express admiration for his professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)