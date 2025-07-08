Left Menu

Action-Packed 'War 2' Wraps Up: Heroes on the Big Screen Again

Actors Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have concluded filming for 'War 2', a sequel directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie promises thrilling action sequences and is part of the 'YRF Spy Universe'. It will be released on August 14, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:52 IST
Actors Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have officially wrapped up filming for 'War 2', an eagerly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit 'War'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film continues the legacy with intense action and compelling storytelling.

In an emotional social media post, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude towards his cast and crew, sharing his excitement about bringing Kabir Dhaliwal's journey to a close. Roshan praised Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, expressing enthusiasm for the film's release on August 14, 2025.

The movie, shot over 150 days in five countries, is part of the expansive 'YRF Spy Universe', which also includes blockbuster hits like the 'Tiger' series and 'Pathaan'. Audiences across India will be able to enjoy 'War 2' in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

