Karnataka Forest Minister Pushes for Tiger Reserve Status for MM Hills

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed officials to propose MM Hills as a 'tiger reserve', following a tiger poisoning incident. A meeting with stakeholders, stricter enforcement against wildlife crimes, and improved surveillance through technology are emphasized. Community involvement in conservation efforts is also prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:19 IST
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has advocated for declaring MM Hills a 'tiger reserve' following a tragic poisoning incident of a tigress and her cubs in June. The Minister, in a meeting with senior forest officials, urged immediate action and consultation with local residents to draft a proposal.

Khandre has also stressed the enforcement of stringent measures to curb wildlife deaths and human-wildlife conflict, holding officers accountable for their designated regions. This includes investigating the recent incident with the suspension of involved officials, highlighting negligence within the department.

In an effort to bolster forest protection against threats like poaching and illegal logging, Khandre recommended integrating technology such as AI, drones, and CCTVs for comprehensive monitoring. Additionally, he prompted the development of community relations to garner support for conservation, ensuring locals' active involvement via awards and skill training initiatives.

