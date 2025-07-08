Retracing History: The March to Remember Srebrenica
Nearly 7,000 people joined a three-day peace march through eastern Bosnia's forests to remember the 1995 Srebrenica massacre victims, the only recognized European genocide since WWII. The march retraces the route taken by fleeing Bosniak men and boys. The massacre's victims are commemorated and reburied annually.
Nearly 7,000 participants embarked on a poignant three-day peace march through Bosnia's eastern forests, honoring the memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre victims. This brutal chapter in European history marked the continent's only acknowledged genocide since the Second World War.
The annual 100-kilometer march traces backward the path once taken by Bosniak men and boys, mostly Muslims, attempting to escape the deadly advance of Bosnian Serb forces during the last stages of the 1992-1995 interethnic war. Survivors and their descendants participate, reflecting on the harrowing events that unfolded.
Despite rulings from international and national courts declaring the massacre a genocide, some Serb leaders in Bosnia and Serbia continue to downplay or deny these historical facts. The remains of seven newly identified victim will be buried in the expanding memorial cemetery on July 11, coinciding with the massacre's anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
East Turkistan Exile Government Condemns US-China Diplomatic Meeting Amid Genocide Concerns
Commemoration of Kanishka Bombing's 40th Anniversary: A Solemn Tribute Unifies Nations Against Terrorism
India Calls for Global Unity Against Terror at Air India Flight 182 Memorial in Ireland
UK chooses statues and glass bridge design for Queen Elizabeth memorial
Global Political Connectivity: Diplomacy and Commemorations Across Continents