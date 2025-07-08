Retracing History: The March to Remember Srebrenica

Nearly 7,000 participants embarked on a poignant three-day peace march through Bosnia's eastern forests, honoring the memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre victims. This brutal chapter in European history marked the continent's only acknowledged genocide since the Second World War.

The annual 100-kilometer march traces backward the path once taken by Bosniak men and boys, mostly Muslims, attempting to escape the deadly advance of Bosnian Serb forces during the last stages of the 1992-1995 interethnic war. Survivors and their descendants participate, reflecting on the harrowing events that unfolded.

Despite rulings from international and national courts declaring the massacre a genocide, some Serb leaders in Bosnia and Serbia continue to downplay or deny these historical facts. The remains of seven newly identified victim will be buried in the expanding memorial cemetery on July 11, coinciding with the massacre's anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)