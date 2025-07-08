Left Menu

Nagaland Strikes Strategic Partnerships in Japan

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led a delegation to Japan, aiming to enhance cooperation through MoUs with Kochi Prefecture and ARMS Incorporation, focusing on human resources, sports development, and agri-tech exchanges. Letters of Intent were exchanged for diversifying collaborations, underscoring shared historical and cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio spearheaded a delegation to Japan, aiming to fortify bilateral cooperation through significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and high-level discussions across various sectors, an official announced on Tuesday.

The delegation, which arrived in Tokyo on July 5, pursued agreements including a pact with Kochi Prefecture to enhance human resource exchange and employment for Naga youth, alongside agri-tech transfers.

Rio emphasized Nagaland's readiness to engage globally and reaffirmed the historical cultural ties with Japan, fostering a future-oriented partnership for peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

