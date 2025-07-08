Nagaland Strikes Strategic Partnerships in Japan

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio spearheaded a delegation to Japan, aiming to fortify bilateral cooperation through significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and high-level discussions across various sectors, an official announced on Tuesday.

The delegation, which arrived in Tokyo on July 5, pursued agreements including a pact with Kochi Prefecture to enhance human resource exchange and employment for Naga youth, alongside agri-tech transfers.

Rio emphasized Nagaland's readiness to engage globally and reaffirmed the historical cultural ties with Japan, fostering a future-oriented partnership for peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)