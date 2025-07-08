Preserving Assam's Ancestral Faiths: Sarma's Commitment to Bathouism
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the impact of conversion on indigenous faiths, particularly the Bathou faith of the Bodo community. He inaugurated a Bathou temple in Tamulpur, highlighting his government's dedication to reviving ancient beliefs. Sarma announced plans for further temple construction in Dispur.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the challenges facing indigenous faiths, specifically citing conversions as a major factor in their decline. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to these traditional beliefs.
In a significant move, Sarma inaugurated a newly constructed Bathou Mandir in Gurmou, Tamulpur, and announced plans for a similar construction in Dispur. The Bathou faith, central to the Bodo community, reveres the Sijou tree and nature, Hallmarked as a crucial element for cultural preservation.
The Chief Minister's Office, via social media, celebrated Sarma's efforts in enriching the Bodo spiritual landscape and acknowledged his prayers at the nearby Jagannath Mandir.