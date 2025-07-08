Left Menu

Preserving Assam's Ancestral Faiths: Sarma's Commitment to Bathouism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the impact of conversion on indigenous faiths, particularly the Bathou faith of the Bodo community. He inaugurated a Bathou temple in Tamulpur, highlighting his government's dedication to reviving ancient beliefs. Sarma announced plans for further temple construction in Dispur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:54 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the challenges facing indigenous faiths, specifically citing conversions as a major factor in their decline. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to these traditional beliefs.

In a significant move, Sarma inaugurated a newly constructed Bathou Mandir in Gurmou, Tamulpur, and announced plans for a similar construction in Dispur. The Bathou faith, central to the Bodo community, reveres the Sijou tree and nature, Hallmarked as a crucial element for cultural preservation.

The Chief Minister's Office, via social media, celebrated Sarma's efforts in enriching the Bodo spiritual landscape and acknowledged his prayers at the nearby Jagannath Mandir.

