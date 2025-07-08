Preserving Assam's Ancestral Faiths: Sarma's Commitment to Bathouism

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the challenges facing indigenous faiths, specifically citing conversions as a major factor in their decline. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to these traditional beliefs.

In a significant move, Sarma inaugurated a newly constructed Bathou Mandir in Gurmou, Tamulpur, and announced plans for a similar construction in Dispur. The Bathou faith, central to the Bodo community, reveres the Sijou tree and nature, Hallmarked as a crucial element for cultural preservation.

The Chief Minister's Office, via social media, celebrated Sarma's efforts in enriching the Bodo spiritual landscape and acknowledged his prayers at the nearby Jagannath Mandir.