Odisha's Green Revolution: Rooftop Gardens Flourish

In a bid to counter the diminishing green spaces in urban areas, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo launched a campaign promoting rooftop gardening and urban horticulture. The initiative was inaugurated with a promotional vehicle at Krushi Bhavan.

The campaign aims to introduce city dwellers to innovative technologies for rooftop and home gardening by providing training and education across five major cities, including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. The goal is to integrate more green spaces in residential and institutional settings.

Equipped with audio-visual tools and expert interactions, the campaign vehicle embarks on a month-long awareness drive. It plans to engage communities, institutions, and the public, fostering a culture of gardening participation and annual competitions to further the cause.

