Left Menu

Mobile Ban Flouted: Rath Yatra Protocol Breach

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has lodged a police complaint against servitors for using mobile phones during Rath Yatra, violating a ban. The mobile use disrupts rituals' sanctity and poses safety threats. Photographic evidence has been provided to support the allegations, urging legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:58 IST
Mobile Ban Flouted: Rath Yatra Protocol Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has filed a formal police complaint against certain servitors who allegedly used mobile phones on chariots during the recent Rath Yatra festival, defying a long-standing ban.

The Officer on Special Duty (Security) at SJTA, Puri, reported that the violation was observed through social media platforms. The unauthorized use of mobile phones during the event is said to compromise the sanctity of the religious rituals and poses a threat to safety due to large crowds.

The SJTA has provided photographic evidence to the authorities, urging them to treat the complaint as an FIR and take necessary legal action against the persons involved in breaching the norms of this sacred event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025