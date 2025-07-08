Mobile Ban Flouted: Rath Yatra Protocol Breach

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has filed a formal police complaint against certain servitors who allegedly used mobile phones on chariots during the recent Rath Yatra festival, defying a long-standing ban.

The Officer on Special Duty (Security) at SJTA, Puri, reported that the violation was observed through social media platforms. The unauthorized use of mobile phones during the event is said to compromise the sanctity of the religious rituals and poses a threat to safety due to large crowds.

The SJTA has provided photographic evidence to the authorities, urging them to treat the complaint as an FIR and take necessary legal action against the persons involved in breaching the norms of this sacred event.

