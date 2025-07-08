Left Menu

Rampaging Langur Causes Classroom Chaos

A langur caused panic when it entered a classroom at Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith in West Bengal, injuring teacher Gobardhan Bhuniya. The teacher was taken to the hospital for treatment, while efforts by the forest department to trap the langur and its companions have so far been unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted in West Bengal's Jhargram district after a langur entered a classroom at the Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, attacking teacher Gobardhan Bhuniya.

The unexpected visitor sparked panic among students, prompting a hurried evacuation as the attack unfolded. Bhuniya sustained injuries and was subsequently treated at Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

Authorities reported frequent sightings of about 10 langurs near the school. Despite placing a trap, efforts to capture them have proven futile. A forest department team is being dispatched to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

