Rampaging Langur Causes Classroom Chaos

Chaos erupted in West Bengal's Jhargram district after a langur entered a classroom at the Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, attacking teacher Gobardhan Bhuniya.

The unexpected visitor sparked panic among students, prompting a hurried evacuation as the attack unfolded. Bhuniya sustained injuries and was subsequently treated at Midnapore Medical College Hospital.

Authorities reported frequent sightings of about 10 langurs near the school. Despite placing a trap, efforts to capture them have proven futile. A forest department team is being dispatched to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)