Digital Transformation: Delhi Jal Board's New Social Media Strategy

The Delhi Jal Board is on a mission to amplify its digital presence by hiring a social media marketing agency, according to an official statement. The agency will not only enhance public communication and digital engagement but also oversee activities linked to Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

This strategic move includes a total overhaul of the DJB's website and creation of promotional videos, while managing 'opposition narratives,' as per the floated tender. The plan envisions an extensive media strategy where the chosen agency will handle all communication and media outreach initiatives.

The selected agency will revamp the DJB website, focusing on design, real-time updates, and analytics. Social media listening and real-time sentiment analysis will be key, allowing DJB to swiftly respond during crises. The agency will produce digital content, manage platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and create comprehensive media campaigns under this three-year contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)