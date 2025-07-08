Left Menu

Digital Transformation: Delhi Jal Board's New Social Media Strategy

The Delhi Jal Board is seeking a social media marketing agency to revamp its digital communication strategy and manage public engagement activities related to Water Minister Parvesh Verma. The agency will oversee website redesign, content creation, and media outreach, aiming to effectively manage opposition narratives and enhance public service communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:50 IST
Digital Transformation: Delhi Jal Board's New Social Media Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board is on a mission to amplify its digital presence by hiring a social media marketing agency, according to an official statement. The agency will not only enhance public communication and digital engagement but also oversee activities linked to Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

This strategic move includes a total overhaul of the DJB's website and creation of promotional videos, while managing 'opposition narratives,' as per the floated tender. The plan envisions an extensive media strategy where the chosen agency will handle all communication and media outreach initiatives.

The selected agency will revamp the DJB website, focusing on design, real-time updates, and analytics. Social media listening and real-time sentiment analysis will be key, allowing DJB to swiftly respond during crises. The agency will produce digital content, manage platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and create comprehensive media campaigns under this three-year contract.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025