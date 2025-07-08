Left Menu

Faith Amidst Turbulence: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Flight Experience

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar express their confidence in Air India as they head to Wimbledon, even amid recent travel anxieties and tragedy involving the airline. Actress Raashii Khanna shares her growing fear of flying after a fatal Air India crash, highlighting the pervasive anxiety in today's travel landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:50 IST
Couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Hollywood couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have put their faith in Air India as they embarked on a journey to Wimbledon. Despite recent travel anxieties, Azmi took to social media to share a photo with Akhtar aboard the flight, labeling the national carrier as having the world's best inflight service.

Shabana captioned her post exuding confidence in Air India's service, while actress Raashii Khanna revealed her growing fear of flying. Khanna's anxiety has been heightened by last month's Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which has left a lasting imprint on travelers' perceptions.

The tragic accident took place on June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people aboard. Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani. The incident has amplified existing travel fears, making every flight feel heavier with anxiety-inducing headlines.

