Anticipation Builds: 'Monster' Season 4 Focuses on Lizzie Borden

The fourth season of 'Monster', centered on the Lizzie Borden case, is in early development stages for a possible fall shoot. While the official renewal is pending, excitement grows with the news arriving ahead of the third season's premiere in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:39 IST
The creators of 'Monster' are reportedly developing a fourth season, this time centered on the infamous Lizzie Borden case, according to Variety. Although an official announcement for Season 4 hasn't been made, preparations for a fall shooting schedule are underway.

This news precedes the debut of the show's third season, set to premiere in 2025. Charlie Hunnam will portray serial killer Ed Gein, who gained notoriety in the 1950s for his gruesome murders and the macabre fashioning of human remains. Other notable cast members include Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams.

'Monster' first aired on Netflix in 2022, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series drew acclaim for standout performances, particularly Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, garnering a Golden Globe, and Niecey Nash as Glenda Cleveland, who won an Emmy. It is noted as one of Netflix's top-viewed seasons, with the second season, featuring the story of the Menendez brothers, dropping in September 2024.

