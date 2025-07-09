Trump's Controversial Nobel Peace Prize Nominations Spark Debate

In a surprising twist, both Pakistan and Israel have nominated US President Donald Trump for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. This development has sparked discussions about controversial choices and notable omissions from the past, according to Congress.

Congress official Jairam Ramesh addressed the peculiarities of the Nobel Peace Prize nomination process, emphasizing that nominations typically remain undisclosed for fifty years unless nominators choose otherwise. He also recalled how Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru were nominated multiple times but never won.

The nominations come amid renewed scrutiny of past controversial laureates, including Dr. Henry Kissinger in 1973. The Pakistani and Israeli nominations cite Trump's alleged peace efforts, as both nations formalized their proposals to Norway's Nobel Committee recently.

