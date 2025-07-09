Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's Ex-Assistant Arrested for Embezzlement

Alia Bhatt's former assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, was arrested for allegedly embezzling over Rs 76 lakhs from her production company's account. The arrest took place in Bengaluru after a complaint was filed by Soni Bhatt. Meanwhile, Alia focuses on her film projects, including 'Alpha' and 'Love and War.'

Updated: 09-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:14 IST
Alia Bhatt (Photo/Instagram/@aliaabhatt). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Mumbai Police have apprehended Vedika Prakash Shetty, the former personal assistant of renowned Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, on charges of embezzlement and fraud. Vedika, who worked at Alia's production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd., allegedly siphoned more than Rs 76 lakhs over two years.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Alia's mother, Soni Bhatt, at Juhu Police Station earlier this year. Investigations led to the filing of charges against Vedika on January 23, 2025, under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities disclosed that the accused was detained in Bengaluru and is now awaiting trial.

Despite the legal turmoil, Alia Bhatt continues to focus on her burgeoning film career. She is currently shooting 'Alpha,' directed by Shiv Rawail, and set for release on December 25. Additionally, she is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the film 'Love and War,' under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

