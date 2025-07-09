Left Menu

A Tribute to Cinematic Genius: Guru Dutt's Legacy Celebrated at IFFM 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 will honor Guru Dutt, marking his birth centenary by showcasing his iconic films, 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Celebrated for his profound storytelling, the special screenings aim to introduce global audiences to his timeless contributions to Indian cinema.

Updated: 09-07-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 is set to honor legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, celebrating his 100th birth anniversary with special screenings of his acclaimed films, 'Pyaasa' and 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'.

Known for his deep and poetic storytelling, Guru Dutt remains a seminal figure in Hindi cinema. The festival aims to highlight his legacy, presenting his work to new global audiences who may be unfamiliar with his contributions.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange emphasized the importance of recognizing the pioneers of Indian cinema, stating that Dutt's films are cultural treasures, pivotal in shaping the cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

