Kajol Discusses Pressures on Star Kids and Career Reinvention

Bollywood icon Kajol has spoken out about the mounting pressures on star children in the film industry, emphasizing that they now face the need to deliver instant successes rather than being allowed the space to grow as performers.

Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, highlighted her experience of having the privilege and time to develop her craft, a luxury she says is dwindling for current budding stars. Addressing the role of social media trolls, she mentioned that criticism often becomes more intense when it concerns offspring of famous parents.

Despite these challenges, Kajol praised today's actors for their adaptability, noting their pursuit of longevity through varied ventures beyond traditional acting roles. With a call for kindness in the industry, she reiterated the importance of reinvention for continued success in Bollywood.

