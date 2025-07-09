Left Menu

Kajol Discusses Pressures on Star Kids and Career Reinvention

Bollywood star Kajol shares insights on the pressures faced by star kids today, emphasizing the urgent need for immediate success. She discusses her own journey, the importance of reinvention, and how modern actors are redefining longevity by diversifying their engagements beyond just acting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:11 IST
Kajol Discusses Pressures on Star Kids and Career Reinvention
Kajol
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Kajol has spoken out about the mounting pressures on star children in the film industry, emphasizing that they now face the need to deliver instant successes rather than being allowed the space to grow as performers.

Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, highlighted her experience of having the privilege and time to develop her craft, a luxury she says is dwindling for current budding stars. Addressing the role of social media trolls, she mentioned that criticism often becomes more intense when it concerns offspring of famous parents.

Despite these challenges, Kajol praised today's actors for their adaptability, noting their pursuit of longevity through varied ventures beyond traditional acting roles. With a call for kindness in the industry, she reiterated the importance of reinvention for continued success in Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025