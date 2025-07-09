Kajol Discusses Pressures on Star Kids and Career Reinvention
Bollywood star Kajol shares insights on the pressures faced by star kids today, emphasizing the urgent need for immediate success. She discusses her own journey, the importance of reinvention, and how modern actors are redefining longevity by diversifying their engagements beyond just acting.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood icon Kajol has spoken out about the mounting pressures on star children in the film industry, emphasizing that they now face the need to deliver instant successes rather than being allowed the space to grow as performers.
Kajol, daughter of veteran actress Tanuja, highlighted her experience of having the privilege and time to develop her craft, a luxury she says is dwindling for current budding stars. Addressing the role of social media trolls, she mentioned that criticism often becomes more intense when it concerns offspring of famous parents.
Despite these challenges, Kajol praised today's actors for their adaptability, noting their pursuit of longevity through varied ventures beyond traditional acting roles. With a call for kindness in the industry, she reiterated the importance of reinvention for continued success in Bollywood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Film Industry's Drug Dilemma: A Call for Stronger Governance
Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Censorship Decision
Kerala Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Title Change Order
Poonam Dhillon Reflects on Life Post-Divorce and Film Industry Journey
Actress Under Fire: Cyber Arrest Shakes Malayalam Film Industry