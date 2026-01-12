Left Menu

Trump's Pressure on Powell: A Power Struggle Over the Fed

The Trump administration is threatening Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with indictment over a Fed building project. This is seen as an attempt to influence Fed policies. The issue raises concerns about the independence of the central bank, with Senator Thom Tillis opposing any Trump Fed nominees.

The Trump administration has intensified its efforts to gain control over Federal Reserve policies by threatening to indict Chair Jerome Powell. This action follows Powell's Congressional testimony concerning a Fed building project, which President Donald Trump claims is a pretext to exert greater influence over the central bank's operations and monetary policy.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis expressed serious concerns about the Independence of the Justice Department, vowing to block any Trump nominees to the Fed until the legal matters are resolved. In a related statement, Powell emphasized his respect for the rule of law and warned that this unprecedented threat undermines the Federal Reserve's autonomy from political influence.

Despite Trump's claims of ignorance regarding the Justice Department's actions, the controversy underscores a longstanding dispute over interest rate policies and central bank independence. While financial markets initially reacted modestly, the situation marks a turning point in Trump's presidency, particularly in his dealings with the Federal Reserve.

