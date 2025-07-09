China's Mega Dam: A Looming Water Threat

China's ambitious dam project near the Arunachal Pradesh border is sparking considerable concerns over its potential impact, described by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as a "ticking water bomb." The dam, set on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, threatens to alter the landscape dramatically, posing an existential threat beyond traditional military concerns.

Highlighting its magnitude, Khandu emphasized the peril posed by China's absence from international water treaties, which would mandate regulated water release downstream. The USD 137 billion project, intended to generate 60,000 MW of power, risks devastating floods in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh should China choose to release water without warning.

In response, the Arunachal Pradesh government has proposed the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project to bolster water security and protect local tribes. Khandu underscores the need for India to pursue its water management strategies independently, given the unpredictability of China's actions and the diplomatic stalemate in engaging Beijing on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)