Celebrating Statehood: Warm Wishes for Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram

On the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram's statehood day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm wishes to the people of both states. In his message, Adityanath highlighted Mizoram's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, wishing its residents happiness, peace, and prosperity.

In a separate message, he conveyed his congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, affectionately termed 'Arunodaya Praant'. Yogi Adityanath lauded the state's supernatural beauty and expressed optimism about its bright future under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram were granted statehood on February 20, 1987, marking a significant milestone in their histories. The occasion serves as a reminder of the diverse and vibrant cultural landscape of India.