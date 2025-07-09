Global Flavors Unite at Andrea's Brasserie in Mumbai

Andrea's Brasserie, helmed by Andrea Aftab Pauro, has made its debut in Mumbai, bringing global flavors to the vibrant city. Known for its unique blend of Asian and European cuisines, the restaurant has successfully opened its doors in Phoenix Palladium Mall's Gourmet Village.

The menu reflects Pauro's extensive travels and includes dishes such as Andrea's House Salad, Steamed Wontons in Chilli Oil, and New Zealand Lamb Chops. The bar complements the menu with signature drinks, blending Italian and Asian inspirations. The restaurant can accommodate up to 92 guests indoors, with additional outdoor seating for 20.

Andrea's Brasserie Mumbai is designed as a versatile dining venue, offering allergen-friendly options and accommodating various dietary preferences. The venture marks an important milestone for Pauro, who seeks to offer Mumbai an authentic, flavorful dining experience. The restaurant operates daily from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with reservations available by contacting +91 95820 22669.

