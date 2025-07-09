Left Menu

Global Flavors Unite at Andrea's Brasserie in Mumbai

Andrea Aftab Pauro and his team have launched Andrea’s Brasserie in Mumbai. Combining Asian and European influences, this globally-inspired restaurant offers a diverse menu in a warm setting. Located in Phoenix Palladium Mall, it features versatile dining spaces and a thoughtful menu, making it a standout in Mumbai's culinary scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andrea's Brasserie, helmed by Andrea Aftab Pauro, has made its debut in Mumbai, bringing global flavors to the vibrant city. Known for its unique blend of Asian and European cuisines, the restaurant has successfully opened its doors in Phoenix Palladium Mall's Gourmet Village.

The menu reflects Pauro's extensive travels and includes dishes such as Andrea's House Salad, Steamed Wontons in Chilli Oil, and New Zealand Lamb Chops. The bar complements the menu with signature drinks, blending Italian and Asian inspirations. The restaurant can accommodate up to 92 guests indoors, with additional outdoor seating for 20.

Andrea's Brasserie Mumbai is designed as a versatile dining venue, offering allergen-friendly options and accommodating various dietary preferences. The venture marks an important milestone for Pauro, who seeks to offer Mumbai an authentic, flavorful dining experience. The restaurant operates daily from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with reservations available by contacting +91 95820 22669.

