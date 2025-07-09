David Corenswet Brings Humanity to Superman in Upcoming Film

In a 2025 release directed by James Gunn, actor David Corenswet takes on the iconic role of Superman. Known for his identity conflicts as both a superhero and an awkward reporter, the character of Superman will explore new depths in this latest portrayal.

Corenswet, donning the classic blue and red suit, experiences the weight of his new role both on and off screen. Expressing his disbelief at playing such an iconic character, Corenswet mentioned that the experience remains surreal. The film, set to release on Friday in U.S. theaters, also delves into international dynamics, featuring well-known adversaries such as Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult.

The project marks the beginning of a Warner Bros and DC Universe collaboration, with future films like 'Supergirl' in the pipeline. Highlighting the film's strengths, critics have praised its character-driven focus and narrative depth, with Rotten Tomatoes reflecting an 88% approval score. Actor Wendell Pierce, playing editor Perry White, underscores the film's emphasis on Superman's humanity, pointing to the enduring relevance of his dual identity.