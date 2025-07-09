Entertainment Buzz: Apple's Formula 1 Ambition and More

Apple is in discussions to secure the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 racing, following the impressive global box office success of its film, 'F1: The Movie'. The company eyes further expansion into high-speed sports broadcasting.

Anticipation builds as David Corenswet takes on the iconic role of Superman in an upcoming film directed by James Gunn, exploring the character's dual life as a superhero and a reporter.

Fashion house Giorgio Armani debuted its latest haute couture collection in Paris, marked by glamorous black velvet designs. The collection was showcased in the absence of the legendary designer, who could not attend.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set for sentencing on October 3 following a conviction involving transporting individuals for illicit activities, his legal team confirmed after court proceedings.

The English-language release of the successful Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' is set for theaters across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, continuing its global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)