Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Apple's Formula 1 Ambition and More

Apple seeks Formula 1 broadcast rights post-success of 'F1: The Movie'. David Corenswet stars in James Gunn's upcoming 'Superman' film. Giorgio Armani unveils new collection amid absence. Sean 'Diddy' Combs awaits sentencing. 'Ne Zha 2' to release in English in multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 18:31 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Apple's Formula 1 Ambition and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is in discussions to secure the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 racing, following the impressive global box office success of its film, 'F1: The Movie'. The company eyes further expansion into high-speed sports broadcasting.

Anticipation builds as David Corenswet takes on the iconic role of Superman in an upcoming film directed by James Gunn, exploring the character's dual life as a superhero and a reporter.

Fashion house Giorgio Armani debuted its latest haute couture collection in Paris, marked by glamorous black velvet designs. The collection was showcased in the absence of the legendary designer, who could not attend.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set for sentencing on October 3 following a conviction involving transporting individuals for illicit activities, his legal team confirmed after court proceedings.

The English-language release of the successful Chinese animated film 'Ne Zha 2' is set for theaters across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, continuing its global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025