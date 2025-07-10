Apple Sets Sights on Formula 1 Broadcast Rights Amidst 'F1: The Movie' Triumph
Apple is negotiating for U.S. broadcast rights to Formula 1, fueled by the success of 'F1: The Movie'. Actor David Corenswet stars in a 2025 Superman film. Giorgio Armani's glittering velvet was showcased in Paris. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sentencing after conviction. 'Ne Zha 2' gets an English release.
Apple is reportedly in talks to secure U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1, driven by the impressive box office performance of 'F1: The Movie' featuring Brad Pitt. The film has grossed over $300 million globally according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo.
Actor David Corenswet will portray Superman in a 2025 film directed by James Gunn, exploring the iconic character's dual life as a superhero and reporter Clark Kent.
Giorgio Armani unveiled a glittering black velvet collection at the Privé haute couture show in Paris. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to be sentenced on October 3 following his conviction for transporting prostitutes for drug-fueled performances.
The animated blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' will be released in English in the U.S. and other countries, surpassing Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' as the highest-grossing animated film globally.
