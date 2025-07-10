Apple Sets Sights on Formula 1 Broadcast Rights Amidst 'F1: The Movie' Triumph

Apple is reportedly in talks to secure U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1, driven by the impressive box office performance of 'F1: The Movie' featuring Brad Pitt. The film has grossed over $300 million globally according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo.

Actor David Corenswet will portray Superman in a 2025 film directed by James Gunn, exploring the iconic character's dual life as a superhero and reporter Clark Kent.

Giorgio Armani unveiled a glittering black velvet collection at the Privé haute couture show in Paris. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to be sentenced on October 3 following his conviction for transporting prostitutes for drug-fueled performances.

The animated blockbuster 'Ne Zha 2' will be released in English in the U.S. and other countries, surpassing Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' as the highest-grossing animated film globally.