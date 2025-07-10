Hollywood Actors Secure Groundbreaking AI Protections in New Video Game Contract

Hollywood's video game voice and motion capture actors have reached a significant new contract with studios, emphasizing safeguards against artificial intelligence misuse. This collective bargaining agreement, approved overwhelmingly by SAG-AFTRA members, brings a close to nearly a year of industrial action.

Sarah Elmaleh, a prominent video game voice actor, highlighted the necessity of ethical AI use in the gaming sector. The new terms demand performer consent and detailed disclosure before creating AI replicas, allowing actors to suspend their consent during labor disputes.

In response to industry-wide concerns, the new contract introduces further safety measures for motion capture performers and stipulates significant pay increases. Additionally, it echoes Hollywood's call for legislative action against unauthorized AI reproductions of individuals, with the NO FAKES Act gaining traction in Congress.