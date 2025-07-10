Shri Pravin Chandan: Champion of Social and Economic Empowerment

Shri Pravin Chandan, an eminent entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been awarded the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award at a ceremony in the British Parliament, London, on July 3, 2025. The award celebrates his exceptional contributions to culture, service, and global impact.

With over 20 years in marketing and business, Chandan has been instrumental in the success of MI Lifestyle, one of India's leading direct selling firms. His mentoring of other ventures has significantly boosted employment and economic empowerment in India, spanning sectors like healthcare and construction.

Chandan's extensive philanthropic efforts through Pehchaan Charitable Trust have transformed lives nationwide, supporting education, healthcare, and spiritual initiatives. His dedication to Jain philosophy is evident in his sponsorship of temple renovations and publications. The award ceremony featured prominent figures like UK MPs Navendu Mishra, Virendra Sharma, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)