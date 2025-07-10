Left Menu

Inside the Creative Alchemy of 'Zero Se Restart'

'Zero Se Restart' is a behind-the-scenes documentary streaming on Prime Video, offering insights into the making of the film '12th Fail'. Directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, it showcases the emotional journey and dedication involved in bringing the novel-based story to life, featuring insights from Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:40 IST
Inside the Creative Alchemy of 'Zero Se Restart'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has launched 'Zero Se Restart', an insightful documentary on the creation of the film '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This captivating piece offers a close look at the emotionally laden and creatively rich process of filmmaking.

Helmed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, 'Zero Se Restart' dives deep into the artistic challenges and victories of the cast and crew, unveiling how they transformed Anurag Pathak's novel into a big screen success. Viewers are provided with an unfiltered view of the determination it took to bring this story to life.

'12th Fail', featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, highlights the journeys of an IPS and IRS officer. The documentary not only celebrates the art of filmmaking but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers, showcasing the courage it takes to restart and succeed.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025