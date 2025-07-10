Inside the Creative Alchemy of 'Zero Se Restart'

Prime Video has launched 'Zero Se Restart', an insightful documentary on the creation of the film '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This captivating piece offers a close look at the emotionally laden and creatively rich process of filmmaking.

Helmed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, 'Zero Se Restart' dives deep into the artistic challenges and victories of the cast and crew, unveiling how they transformed Anurag Pathak's novel into a big screen success. Viewers are provided with an unfiltered view of the determination it took to bring this story to life.

'12th Fail', featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, highlights the journeys of an IPS and IRS officer. The documentary not only celebrates the art of filmmaking but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers, showcasing the courage it takes to restart and succeed.