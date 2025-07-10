Left Menu

J&K Tourism: Hopeful Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expresses optimism about the revival of tourism in J&K following the Pahalgam terror attack. Addressing a travel and tourism event, he reassures safety measures for tourists, emphasizing J&K's commitment to offering safe, adventurous destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:28 IST
J&K Tourism: Hopeful Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced optimism regarding the resurgence of tourism in the Union Territory following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at a travel and tourism event, Abdullah conveyed hope for a revival in J&K, emphasizing efforts to boost tourism and ensure visitor safety.

Abdullah acknowledged the challenges posed by 2025, marked by the Pahalgam attack, but noted a resilient tourism sector displaying recovery, offering messages of hope and renewal for J&K.

Reassuring the public, Abdullah highlighted collaborative bonds with West Bengal and the proactive measures implemented to secure tourist safety. He affirmed that the Amarnath Yatra is proceeding smoothly and noted increased direct flight services to J&K, underscoring ongoing audits for a secure tourist experience at destinations like Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025