J&K Tourism: Hopeful Revival Post-Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced optimism regarding the resurgence of tourism in the Union Territory following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking at a travel and tourism event, Abdullah conveyed hope for a revival in J&K, emphasizing efforts to boost tourism and ensure visitor safety.

Abdullah acknowledged the challenges posed by 2025, marked by the Pahalgam attack, but noted a resilient tourism sector displaying recovery, offering messages of hope and renewal for J&K.

Reassuring the public, Abdullah highlighted collaborative bonds with West Bengal and the proactive measures implemented to secure tourist safety. He affirmed that the Amarnath Yatra is proceeding smoothly and noted increased direct flight services to J&K, underscoring ongoing audits for a secure tourist experience at destinations like Pahalgam.

