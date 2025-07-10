Reviving Raja Bhoj Marg: A Plea for Historical Recognition

In a recent appeal, Kamlakar Singh, the former Vice-Chancellor of Bhoj Open University, pressed the Madhya Pradesh government to restore the signboards identifying Kolar Road as 'Raja Bhoj Marg' in Bhopal.

Singh penned a formal letter to the state authorities, highlighting the importance of reinstating these markers, initially agreed upon in 2008, to honor the iconic regional figure, Raja Bhoj.

While the road has expanded into a six-lane thoroughfare, the absence of clear signage diminishes the historical recognition of Raja Bhoj, a notable king from the Paramara era. Singh's plea emphasizes the need to preserve the region's heritage amid modern development.