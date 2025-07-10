Left Menu

Legends League Cricket 4: Bolder, Bigger, and Brighter

The Legends League Cricket returns for its fourth season, promising an expanded format with more matches. Featuring retired international stars, the event will be held across seven Indian cities from November 19 to December 13. The league seeks to redefine cricket entertainment by blending nostalgia with exciting competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:09 IST
Legends League Cricket 4: Bolder, Bigger, and Brighter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Legends League Cricket, a renowned franchise-based T20 tournament featuring retired international cricket stars, is set to return for its fourth season. Running from November 19 to December 13, this year's event will stretch across seven Indian cities, promising a bigger and more exciting competition.

Organisers are aiming to elevate the tournament by adding more matches, expanding venues, and including a larger pool of legendary players. 'It's going to be a festival of cricket, and we're ready to light up India again,' said League Chairman Vivek Khushalani in a press release.

Details regarding the host cities, fixtures, team compositions, and marquee player line-ups will be announced in the coming weeks. With its tagline 'Legends are Forever', the league continues to merge nostalgia with fiercely competitive cricket to redefine the entertainment landscape.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025