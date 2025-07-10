Legends League Cricket 4: Bolder, Bigger, and Brighter

The Legends League Cricket, a renowned franchise-based T20 tournament featuring retired international cricket stars, is set to return for its fourth season. Running from November 19 to December 13, this year's event will stretch across seven Indian cities, promising a bigger and more exciting competition.

Organisers are aiming to elevate the tournament by adding more matches, expanding venues, and including a larger pool of legendary players. 'It's going to be a festival of cricket, and we're ready to light up India again,' said League Chairman Vivek Khushalani in a press release.

Details regarding the host cities, fixtures, team compositions, and marquee player line-ups will be announced in the coming weeks. With its tagline 'Legends are Forever', the league continues to merge nostalgia with fiercely competitive cricket to redefine the entertainment landscape.