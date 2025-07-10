Left Menu

Harmony Through Hymns: YSS Celebrates Guru Purnima

The Yogoda Satsanga Society of India celebrated Guru Purnima with meditation and bhajan chanting at its Ranchi Ashram. The event featured a special meditation led by Swami Pavitrananda Giri, emphasizing the Guru-Disciple relationship. Notable attendees included followers of Yogananda, author of 'Autobiography of a Yogi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ranchi-based Ashram of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India marked Guru Purnima on Thursday with a blend of meditation and the resonant chanting of Bhajans. A special online group meditation, conducted by Swami Pavitrananda Giri, set the tone for the day's spiritual endeavors.

Devotees from across India tuned in to participate in the event, where Swami Pavitrananda Giri explored the profound Guru-Disciple relationship. Drawing from Paramahansa Yogananda's teachings, he urged followers to embrace India's spiritual methodologies to discover divine connection in their lifetimes.

The event included bhajan sessions led by Brahmacharis Shambhavananda and Gautamananda, followed by the ritualistic 'Guru Puja' and the distribution of Bhandara Prasad. The celebrations are to culminate with an extensive three-hour meditation session conducted by Brahmachari Satchidananda in the evening.

