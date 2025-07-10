Harmony Through Hymns: YSS Celebrates Guru Purnima

The Ranchi-based Ashram of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India marked Guru Purnima on Thursday with a blend of meditation and the resonant chanting of Bhajans. A special online group meditation, conducted by Swami Pavitrananda Giri, set the tone for the day's spiritual endeavors.

Devotees from across India tuned in to participate in the event, where Swami Pavitrananda Giri explored the profound Guru-Disciple relationship. Drawing from Paramahansa Yogananda's teachings, he urged followers to embrace India's spiritual methodologies to discover divine connection in their lifetimes.

The event included bhajan sessions led by Brahmacharis Shambhavananda and Gautamananda, followed by the ritualistic 'Guru Puja' and the distribution of Bhandara Prasad. The celebrations are to culminate with an extensive three-hour meditation session conducted by Brahmachari Satchidananda in the evening.