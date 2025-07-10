Anupam Kher Honored by Presidential Attendance for 'Tanvi The Great'

Legendary actor Anupam Kher feels privileged as President Droupadi Murmu graciously accepts his invitation to preview his upcoming directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great', prior to its official release. Kher expressed his profound gratitude to the President, labeling her a beacon of inspiration.

Kher remarked, "We are incredibly honored by President Droupadi Murmu's acceptance to view our film. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, her presence is a monumental honor for us, reflecting the inspiring journey she has undertaken. Her story exemplifies that different does not mean lesser."

The special screening is scheduled for July 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The narrative of 'Tanvi The Great' centers on Tanvi Raina, driven by her father's legacy of military service. With stars like Jackie Shroff and British actor Iain Glen, the film debuts globally on July 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)