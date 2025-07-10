Left Menu

Anupam Kher Honored by Presidential Attendance for 'Tanvi The Great'

Renowned actor Anupam Kher expresses his honor as President Droupadi Murmu accepts an invitation to view his directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' before its release. The film, which stars a diverse cast including Jackie Shroff and Pallavi Joshi, is set to premiere on July 18, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:48 IST
Anupam Kher Honored by Presidential Attendance for 'Tanvi The Great'
Legendary Anupam Kher (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Anupam Kher feels privileged as President Droupadi Murmu graciously accepts his invitation to preview his upcoming directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great', prior to its official release. Kher expressed his profound gratitude to the President, labeling her a beacon of inspiration.

Kher remarked, "We are incredibly honored by President Droupadi Murmu's acceptance to view our film. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, her presence is a monumental honor for us, reflecting the inspiring journey she has undertaken. Her story exemplifies that different does not mean lesser."

The special screening is scheduled for July 11 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The narrative of 'Tanvi The Great' centers on Tanvi Raina, driven by her father's legacy of military service. With stars like Jackie Shroff and British actor Iain Glen, the film debuts globally on July 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025