Rajasthan Education Minister's Controversial Book Ban

In a controversial move, Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced he would remove two books from the class 12 curriculum. He argues that these books unfairly glorify Congress leaders, particularly the Gandhi family, while neglecting significant contributions of other national figures.

Congress quickly criticized the decision as an ideological assault orchestrated by the BJP and RSS. They claimed that Dilawar's decision attempts to erase the historical contributions of former prime ministers and key national institutions, accusing the government of distorting history for political gains.

With over 4.90 lakh copies already distributed, Congress insists the books were initially sanctioned by BJP officials. They question the sudden rationale for removal and describe the action as a waste of government resources, further straining the educational system's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)