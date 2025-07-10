Left Menu

Young Mizo Association's Heroic Support: Financial Aid for Refugees and Rain Victims

The Young Mizo Association (CYMA) in Mizoram has provided over Rs 19 lakh to support Myanmar refugees and locals affected by rains. Funds were allocated to different YMA branches to aid those displaced by conflict and natural disasters, highlighting the organization’s commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs.

Aizawl | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:17 IST
The Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizoram's leading civil society group, announced on Thursday that it has extended financial aid totaling over Rs 19 lakh. This aid aims to support Myanmar refugees and locals impacted by torrential rains in the region.

The organization disclosed that Rs 6 lakh was dispatched to various YMA branches in Champhai district. This support specifically targets refugees escaping armed conflicts between ethnic Chin militias within Myanmar's Chin hills region.

Additionally, more than Rs 13 lakh was allocated to assist those afflicted by rain-induced natural calamities. Official reports indicate that infrastructure and livelihoods have been heavily impacted across Mizoram, especially in Aizawl district, following several weeks of severe landslides.

