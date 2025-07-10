Young Mizo Association's Heroic Support: Financial Aid for Refugees and Rain Victims

The Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizoram's leading civil society group, announced on Thursday that it has extended financial aid totaling over Rs 19 lakh. This aid aims to support Myanmar refugees and locals impacted by torrential rains in the region.

The organization disclosed that Rs 6 lakh was dispatched to various YMA branches in Champhai district. This support specifically targets refugees escaping armed conflicts between ethnic Chin militias within Myanmar's Chin hills region.

Additionally, more than Rs 13 lakh was allocated to assist those afflicted by rain-induced natural calamities. Official reports indicate that infrastructure and livelihoods have been heavily impacted across Mizoram, especially in Aizawl district, following several weeks of severe landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)