Delhi's Kanwar Yatra Meat Shop Controversy: Balancing Tradition and Commerce
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) clarified that there is no legal obligation to shut meat shops during the Kanwar Yatra. Despite Culture Minister Kapil Mishra's earlier announcement, meat shop owners are encouraged but not forced to close, respecting religious harmony. The MCD implements health and sanitation measures along pilgrimage routes.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced that shutting meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra routes is not mandated by the DMC Act of 1957. This declaration follows an assertion by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, saying shops would close during the pilgrimage, a claim the MCD clarified as a voluntary act by businesses in past years.
Civic officials have vowed to respect religious sentiments while ensuring legality among meat vendors. They appealed to licensed shops to voluntarily close during the yatra, yet stressed that those without valid licenses will face legal repercussions. Extra medical and sanitation facilities have been arranged to support the pilgrimage's infrastructure alongside the ongoing event.
Amidst the calls for voluntary closure, shop owners like Vivek Kumar emphasize the economic impact on families reliant on meat trade. Meanwhile, officials have enforced a ban on unsanctioned street vendors selling meat near pilgrimage areas, ensuring compliance with regulations.
ALSO READ
Union Agriculture Minister Calls for Rethink on Constitution's Preamble
Less than the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on CM Jan Sewa Sadan
Culture Minister Defends Marathi 'Manoos' Amid Language Row
Delhi Court Defers Charges Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra
Agriculture Minister Orders Probe into Seed Quality Complaints