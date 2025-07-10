Delhi's Kanwar Yatra Meat Shop Controversy: Balancing Tradition and Commerce

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced that shutting meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra routes is not mandated by the DMC Act of 1957. This declaration follows an assertion by Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, saying shops would close during the pilgrimage, a claim the MCD clarified as a voluntary act by businesses in past years.

Civic officials have vowed to respect religious sentiments while ensuring legality among meat vendors. They appealed to licensed shops to voluntarily close during the yatra, yet stressed that those without valid licenses will face legal repercussions. Extra medical and sanitation facilities have been arranged to support the pilgrimage's infrastructure alongside the ongoing event.

Amidst the calls for voluntary closure, shop owners like Vivek Kumar emphasize the economic impact on families reliant on meat trade. Meanwhile, officials have enforced a ban on unsanctioned street vendors selling meat near pilgrimage areas, ensuring compliance with regulations.