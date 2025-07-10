Rajasthan's Reverence for Gurus: A Cultural Celebration

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday emphasized the significance of the 'guru-shishya' tradition during Guru Purnima, highlighting the role of gurus in dispelling ignorance and guiding devotees toward knowledge and liberation.

In a series of events, Sharma and BJP leaders performed rituals and honored spiritual teachers across the state, with the Chief Minister offering prayers and presenting gifts at the historic Shri Nath Ji temple in Deeg district.

The BJP's statewide initiative aimed to reinforce spiritual values and honor the guru tradition, underscoring the importance of saints and spiritual leaders as pillars of cultural heritage and public service.

