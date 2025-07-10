Left Menu

Rajasthan's Reverence for Gurus: A Cultural Celebration

During Guru Purnima, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and BJP leaders celebrated the guru-shishya tradition by honoring spiritual leaders at various temples across the state. They participated in rituals, presented gifts, and highlighted the role of gurus in guiding society toward knowledge and wisdom.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday emphasized the significance of the 'guru-shishya' tradition during Guru Purnima, highlighting the role of gurus in dispelling ignorance and guiding devotees toward knowledge and liberation.

In a series of events, Sharma and BJP leaders performed rituals and honored spiritual teachers across the state, with the Chief Minister offering prayers and presenting gifts at the historic Shri Nath Ji temple in Deeg district.

The BJP's statewide initiative aimed to reinforce spiritual values and honor the guru tradition, underscoring the importance of saints and spiritual leaders as pillars of cultural heritage and public service.

